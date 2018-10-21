Ghana, Nigeria seeded ahead of Women's Africa Cup of Nations draw

Hosts Ghana and defending champions Nigeria have been named top seeds ahead of today's draw for the 2018 Total Women's Africa Cup of Nations.

The Black Queens are seeded in Group A with position A1 and be based in Accra.

Nigeria's Super Falcons, with the position B1, will head Group B and set for Cape Coast.

The tournament will run from 17 November to 1 December 2018.

The two finalists and the third placed team will represent the continent at the FIFA Women's World Cup in France next year.

