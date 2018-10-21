Ropapa Mensah stars as Nashville SC season end in play-offs defeat to FC Cincinnati

Ghanaian youngster Ropapa Mensah starred for Nashville SC in the USL play-offs despite suffering elimination to top seed side FC Cincinnati.

The former Inter Allies forward was in top form causing troubles to the defence of Cincinnati as the game ended 1-1 in 120 minutes.

The game had to be decided from the spot with Nashville losing on penalties to the Cincinnati.

The 21 year old nearly put Nashville in-front with his sides first real opportunity of the game in the first half.

Mensah continued to give Cincinnati's back line issues in the first half, putting another shot on frame in the 40', forcing another save by FCC keeper Spencer Richey.

The former Black Satellites attacker continued to be an offensive threat throughout the second half, putting dangerous shots toward Cincinnati's goal.

He nearly bent in a shot from outside the 18 in the 74' that hit the crossbar before firing another shot in the 80' that forced Cincy's fourth save of the night.

Neither team was able to find a game-winning goal in the final 10 minutes of regulation, sending the sides into extra time.

Cincinnati broke the deadlock to take a 1-0 lead. After possessing the ball in the FC Cincy attacking third, Kenney Walker played a ball to Corben Bone in space who struck the ball into the back of the Nashville net.

Nashville kept its poise and found the equalizer in the 114'. After a free kick deflected to set up a Nashville corner, Bradley Bourgeois struck the ball beautifully and it deflected just over the Cincy keeper into the back of the net.

Both teams had all five PK takers score, but SC's sixth PK taker of the night, Justin Davis, missed the net. Cincinnati's Kenny Walker then scored to advance Cincinnati to the next round

