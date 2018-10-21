Ghanaian forward Ropapa Mensah remains positive despite Nashville play-offs elimination

Ghanaian forward Ropapa Mensah remains positive despite a disappointing end to the season for Nashville SC in the United Soccer League.

Nashville SC lost to top seed side FC Cincinnati on penalties after 120 minutes of football on Saturday night.

The defeat means Nashiville will have to wait for another season in a bid to win the USL.

Despite, the disappointing end to the campaign, the ex-Inter Allies forward say they will "keep their shoulders high".

"We did our best but wasn't enough in the playoffs. We still have our shoulders high and our heads up because this season has been a great one for us. COME ON NASHVILLE SC!!! # # OurTownOurClub # Ropapa " the 21 year old posted on Twitter.

In the game, Cincinnati broke the deadlock to take a 1-0 lead. After possessing the ball in the FC Cincy attacking third, Kenney Walker played a ball to Corben Bone in space who struck the ball into the back of the Nashville net.

Nashville kept its poise and found the equalizer in the 114'. After a free kick deflected to set up a Nashville corner, Bradley Bourgeois struck the ball beautifully and it deflected just over the Cincy keeper into the back of the net.

Both teams had all five PK takers score, but SC's sixth PK taker of the night, Justin Davis, missed the net. Cincinnati's Kenny Walker then scored to advance Cincinnati to the next round.

