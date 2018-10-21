modernghana logo

53 minutes ago | Sports News

Striker Sadat Karim scores consolation to tally 11 league goals in Swedish second-tier as Landskrona BoIS lose

Ghanasoccernet.com
Striker Karim Sadat scored his 11th goal of the season in the Swedish Superettan as his side Landskrona BoIS got thumped 3-1 by GAIS on Saturday.

Sadat scored the consolation on 73 minutes to half the deficit after Edin Hamidovic's double.

However, GAIS restored their two-goal lead when Dusan Djuric scored ten minutes away for the home team.

Sadat was making his 25th league appearance this season.

