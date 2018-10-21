Red Star Belgrade defender Rashid Sumaila praise teammates in victory over Rad Beograd

Ghana defender Rashid Sumalia has heaped praises on his Red Star Belgrade teammates after their 3-1 victory over Rad Beograd in the Serbian top flight league on Saturday.

The defender who was making another appearance after an excellent display in midweek came on in the 36th minute for injured defender Filip Stojkovic as compatriot Richmond Boakye Yiadom hit a brace in a magnificent performance by the home side.

"Another great victory tonight weldone guys..tanx to the fans for their amazing support always," the powerful center back posted on Twitter.

The Red and White lads dominated their opponents and deservedly shot into the lead in the 39th minute through Boakye-Yiadom, who was left out of the squad in midweek after returning late from international duty with Ghana.

Marko Gobeljic scored in the 46th minute to help his end the first half with a 2-0 lead.

Yiadom registered his name on the score sheet for the second time afternoon in the 57th minute after connecting to Slavoljub Srnic's through pass.

The visitors came into the game strongly and threatened the goal area of the hosts but Rashid Sumaila, who replaced the injured Filip Stojkovic in the 36th minute of the match, thwarted their efforts.

Despite Sumaila's heroics at the back for the hosts, Rad Beograd pulled a goal back via Nenad Marinkovic's 78th minute.

Sumaila's performance will be a relief for coach Vladan Milojevic as he will be missing first choice centre-back Stoljkovic for their Wednesday's UEFA Champions League clash against Liverpool at Anfield.

