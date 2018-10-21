Ex-Black Stars striker Prince Tagoe named Brand Ambassador for Ezzy Paints

Award-winning paint company has signed former Black Stars striker Prince Tagoe as a Brand Ambassador.

The Industrial Area-based company announced the deal is for the 2018/2019 season but the terms are undisclosed

A statement read: ''Officially #EZZY_Paints announces Ex. Ghana Black Stars superstar #Prince_Tagoe (Prince of Goals) as #Brand_Ambassador for the season of 2018/2019. Official signing ceremony shall follow and be declared in short time. EZZY Paints wishes @prince_of_goals all the best...''

Tagoe has been tasked to enhance the image and brand equity of the company which started operations in 2005.

The 31-year-old recently signed for Turkish lower-division side Isparta Davrazspor.

Ezzy Paints were once sponsors of Ghana Premier League side Dreams FC.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com