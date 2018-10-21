Sumaila Excels Again, Boakye-Yiadom Bags Brace As Red Star Belgrade Dispatch Rad Beograd

Ghana forward Richmond Boakye-Yiadom was at his usual best for Red Star Belgrade as he netted a brace in their 3-1 win over Rad Beograd in the Serbian top-flight league on Saturday afternoon.

The Red and White lads continued from where they left off in midweek when they inflicted a 2-0 defeat on Dinamo Vranje in the Serbian Cup by recording another win on Saturday. A game where Rashid Sumaila endeared himself to the fans of the capital-based outfit.

The Red and White lads dominated their opponents and deservedly shot into the lead in the 39th minute through Boakye-Yiadom, who was left out of the squad in midweek after returning late from international duty with Ghana.

Marko Gobeljic scored in the 46th minute to help his end the first half with a 2-0 lead.

Yiadom registered his name on the scoresheet for the second time afternoon in the 57th minute after connecting to Slavoljub Srnic's through pass.

The visitors came into the game strongly and threatened the goal area of the hosts but Rashid Sumaila, who replaced the injured Filip Stojkovic in the 36th minute of the match, thwarted their efforts.

Despite Sumaila's heroics at the back for the hosts, Rad Beograd pulled a goal back via Nenad Marinkovic's 78th minute.

Sumaila's performance will be a relief for coach Vladan Milojevic as he will be missing first-choice centre-back Stoljkovic for their Wednesday's UEFA Champions League clash against Liverpool at Anfield.

