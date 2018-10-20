Randy Abbey Happy With Ghana Boycott Of Africa

Heart of Lions president, Randy Abbey, has applauded the decision taken by the owners and chairmen of Premier League and Division One League clubs not to participate in next year’s African club competitions.

The four-member Normalisation Committee (NC) of the Ghana Football Association, headed by Dr Kofi Amoah, met owners and administrators of Premier League and Division One clubs yesterday at the Swiss Spirit Alisa Hotel to decide on whether or not Ghana should have representatives in the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup.

Mr Abbey, a former Executive Committee member of the GFA, told the Daily Graphic after the meeting that the Committee could not have taken a better decision as that was the best option under the circumstance.

“It was a good decision. Ghanaian teams have not performed well in Africa lately and may continue the same way if another set of clubs represent us.

“Besides, no club qualifies to be in Africa because the league was not over before it got truncated. I believe what we should be doing is to help build proper structures for the various clubs so that we strengthen our league, till then we are not ready,” he noted.

However, teams like Medeama SC and Ashantigold expressed their readiness to participate in the African competitions at yesterday’s meeting.

The Ghana Premier League came to a halt in June this year following an expose by investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, on corruption in the Ghanaian game.

In a related development, the NC promised to consult the GFA Statutes to ascertain whether the league could be truncated as being demanded by majority of the clubs at yesterday’s meeting.

If that fails, the NC will be compelled to convene an emergency congress to resolve the matter.