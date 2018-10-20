2018 Women's AFCON: All Set For Draw In Accra On Sunday

All is set for the draw for the 2018 Total Women's Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) which will take place at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City in Accra on Sunday evening.

The draw is a simple, but very important event of the tournament as it will indicate which teams will be playing one another and in what group when the competition kicks off.

If the format used for previous draws is what will be used on Sunday, then Ghana, the hosts of the competition, and the defending champions, Nigeria, will be seeded in Pot One, which means they will lead the Group A and B respectively, and cannot play each other at the group stages.

Based on their performance at the last tournament, two teams will be in Pot Two and these will be Cameroun who finished as runners-up and South Africa who were fourth.

In Pot Three will be Mali who exited at the group stage of the 2016 tournament, as well as Kenya, who almost missed out on this tournament but were brought in as a replacement for Equatorial Guinea following the latter’s disqualification for fielding an ineligible player.

Algeria, making their fifth appearance and Zambia, making their second appearance after their debut in 2014, complete the list in Pot Three.

While a team each will be drawn from Pots One and Two, the teams in Pot Three will be picked and placed in the two groups until the process is complete.

The draw is likely to end with renewal of rivalries, given that the teams involved are regular participants of the Women’s AFCON and may have clashed at previous tournaments.

The drawmaster will be CAF's Deputy General Secretary in charge of football and development, Anthony Baffoe and some old players have been invited to support.