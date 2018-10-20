Kasim Nuhu Makes Return From Injury As Hoffenheim Beat Nurnberg

Kasim Nuhu made his return from injury in Hoffenheim's 3-1 triumph over Nurnberg in Saturday's Bundesliga clash.

It was the Ghana international's first game in a jersey since he copped an injury against Freiburg on September 1st.

And he was on parade for 68 minutes when he was replaced by Kevin Akpoguma.

With the win, Hoffenheim moved to eighth on the Bundesliga table. Their next assignment is a Champions League clash against Lyon.

