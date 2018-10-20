Godsway Donyoh Scores Consolation For FC Nordsjaelland In Heavy Defeat Against FC Midtjylland

Ghanaian midfielder Godsway Donyoh scored a face-saving goal for FC Nordsjaelland in their 4-1 thrashing against FC Midtjylland in the Danish Super League at the Right to Dream Park on Saturday afternoon.

FC Nordsjaelland were hoping to return to winning ways after their shocking 3-2 defeat at Hobro IF before the international break.

But despite dominating early minutes of the game, the Wild Tigers were pegged back as Nigerian forward Paul Onuachu put the visitors ahead on the 33rd minute.

Donyoh pulled parity for the hosts five minutes after the break after connecting beautifully to Jonathan Amon's low cut-back pass.

Donyoh's goal lasted for just three minutes as Onuachu restored the visitors lead before giving them the cushioning in the 78th minute.

FC Midtjylland completed the rout in the 86th-minute courtesy Brazilian forward Evander.

Donyoh played 84 minutes while Kudus Mohammed was introduced in the 56th minute for the losers.

Meanwhile, Clinton Antwi and Ibrahim Sadiq also warmed the bench for the Wild Tigers.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com