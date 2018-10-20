Boateng In Action In Shock Levante Win Over Real Madrid, Lopetegui On The Edge

Ghana midfielder Emmanuel Boateng was in action for Levante as they beat giants Real Madrid 2-1 at the Bernabeu on Saturday, ensuring the Spanish giants set a club-record goal drought with their fourth defeat in five games.

Boateng came on as a substitute in the 79th minute to replace Roger and to ensure the score stayed intact at the final whistle. His compatriot Raphael Dwamena stayed on the bench throughout the match.

Madrid boss Julen Lopetegui went into the match with plenty of speculation over his position, and his team were 2-0 down within the first quarter of an hour courtesy of Jose Luis Morales' strike and a penalty from Roger Marti.

Marcelo's strike with 20 minutes remaining kept Madrid's hopes of a recovery alive and confirmed the club's longest run without a goal in all competitions in their 116-year history at 481 minutes.

Karim Benzema then hit the post with an effort from range after coming on as a second-half substitute.

However, the European champions could not rally to rescue a result and confirmed they will finish the weekend behind Barcelona and Atletico Madrid in the table however their rivals get on.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com