Ghanaian Striker Richard Gadze Opens Scoring Account For FC Voluntari In Romania

Former Ebusua Dwarfs striker Richard Gadze has scored his first goal for Voluntari FC, who posted a convincing 4-0 win over Concordia Chiajna in the Romanian topflight on Friday night.

The 24-year-old tapped in at close range to register his first goal since joining the club in the summer.

Gadze had to wait until last month to start playing competitively for Voluntari due to delayed paperwork with his work permit.

Goals from Armas, Capatina and Kabasele proved oo strong to hand Voluntari their first win of the season as they look to climb off the foot of the Romanian top flight table.

