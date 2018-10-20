Gov’t Poised To Help AWCON LOC To Succeed – Deputy Sports Minister

Deputy Minister of the Ministry for Youth and Sports, Mr. Perry Okudzeto has emphasized that Government is poised and committed to giving the Local Organizing Committee (LOC), all the support they will need to succeed in hosting the Total Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON) 2018.

A CAF inspection team have been in Ghana for the past week touring the various facilities to be used for the tournament which will commence next month.

The team together with the LOC started the inspection last Monday in Accra before visiting Cape Coast on Tuesday to inspect the facilities there.

At a meeting between the LOC and a six-member delegation from CAF led by Mr. Anthony Baffoe, Deputy General Secretary of CAF, the Deputy Sports Minister assured that they LOC will get all the assistance they will need from government.

According to Mr. Okudzeto, Government was working tirelessly with the LOC to meet the deadline for the commencement of the tournament and to host a successful tournament, scheduled for Ghana, from November 17 to December 1, 2018.

Madam Freda Prempeh, LOC Chairperson, Mr. Kofi Nsiah, the Chief Operating Officer, Madam Elizabeth Sackey, Deputy Minister for Greater Accra Region, Mr. Thomas Adjei-Baffour, Deputy Central Regional Minister, Efutuhemaa and Krontihemaa of Oguaaman, Nana Amba Eyiibaa accompanied the inspection team on the two venues.

The eight-nation tournament will be played from November 17, 2018, to December 1, 2018. The draw for the tournament will, however, come off this Sunday.