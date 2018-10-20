Solomon Asante On Target As Phoenix Rising Claim First Ever USL Playoff Victory

Ghanaian winger Solomon Asante netted his 14th goal of the season and it was enough to help Phoenix Rising advance to the Western Conference Semifinals at the expense of Portland Timbers II on Friday.

Asante scored the third goal in the comprehensive 3-0 victory against Portland in front of a record sellout crowd of 7,511 fans at Phoenix Rising Soccer Complex.

Chelsea legend Drogba opened the match's scoring in the 28th minute with a spectacular long-range free-kick from 30-plus yards away. It was his second postseason goal with the club.

Rising FC held onto that lead into and out of the half. Johnson doubled the lead in the in the 62nd minute. Following a long-range ball from Chris Cortez, Johnson corralled the ball in the box, turned, and fired a shot inside the near left post for the goal and 2-0 lead.

Asante put a cap on the evening in stoppage time. After a loose ball came to his feet at the top of the box, he maneuvred around his defender and flicked a quick shot inside the right post to make it 3-0.

Phoenix Rising now waits for the winner of the Sacramento Republic FC vs. Swope Park Rangers match on Saturday evening.

