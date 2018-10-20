Midfielder Mubarak Wakaso was a second-half substitute as Deportivo Alaves stole a 1-0 win at Celta Vigo on Friday night to go top of the Spanish La Liga. Wa...
Mubarak Wakaso Cameos As Alaves Jump To Top Of La Liga With Celta Vigo Win
Midfielder Mubarak Wakaso was a second-half substitute as Deportivo Alaves stole a 1-0 win at Celta Vigo on Friday night to go top of the Spanish La Liga.
Wakaso replaced Darko Brasanac in the 76th minute; 16 minutes after Tomas Pina had found the back of the net.
The Ghana international was not named in the starting line-up after returning from international duty.
Deportivo Alaves are now on top with 17 points- one more than Sevilla who have played one match less.
