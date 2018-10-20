Mubarak Wakaso Cameos As Alaves Jump To Top Of La Liga With Celta Vigo Win

Midfielder Mubarak Wakaso was a second-half substitute as Deportivo Alaves stole a 1-0 win at Celta Vigo on Friday night to go top of the Spanish La Liga.

Wakaso replaced Darko Brasanac in the 76th minute; 16 minutes after Tomas Pina had found the back of the net.

The Ghana international was not named in the starting line-up after returning from international duty.

Deportivo Alaves are now on top with 17 points- one more than Sevilla who have played one match less.

