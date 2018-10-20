modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Mother And Two Daughters Jailed Three Months Each For Collecting Left Over ...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
10 minutes ago | Football News

Mubarak Wakaso Cameos As Alaves Jump To Top Of La Liga With Celta Vigo Win

Ghanasoccernet.com
Mubarak Wakaso Cameos As Alaves Jump To Top Of La Liga With Celta Vigo Win

Midfielder Mubarak Wakaso was a second-half substitute as Deportivo Alaves stole a 1-0 win at Celta Vigo on Friday night to go top of the Spanish La Liga.

Wakaso replaced Darko Brasanac in the 76th minute; 16 minutes after Tomas Pina had found the back of the net.

The Ghana international was not named in the starting line-up after returning from international duty.

Deportivo Alaves are now on top with 17 points- one more than Sevilla who have played one match less.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1GOD IS FAITHFUL TO US ALL BUT SOME PEOPLE ARE FAITHLESS.

By: FRANCIS TAWIAH quot-img-1
body-container-line