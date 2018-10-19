Asamoah Gyan Urges Boxing Fans To Comport Themselves At WBO African Lightweight Championship

Dr. Nana Asamoah Gyan, President of BabyJet Promotions and skipper of the national football team, the Black Stars has called on boxing fans who will troop to watch the WBO Africa Lightweight Championship match between Emmanuel Tagoe and Paulus Moses to show maturity and behave as boxing is known to be a noble art and game for gentlemen.

Speaking at the weigh-in of the international fight at the Bukom Boxing arena where a large crowd gathered to catch glimpses of the day before the fight, he noted that security would be beefed up and warned hooligans and violent people to stay away.

He said security is one of the hallmarks of BabyJet Promotions as they cherish people’s lives and properties.

The great footballer who has contributed to the economy of Ghana with the contruction of facilities and created jobs said BabyJet Boxing Promotions has revived Ghana Boxing and they are not looking back, but hope to do more for young talented boxers.

The president of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA), Peter Zwennes also assured boxing fans that adequate security measures would be taken to ensure the safety and enjoyment of fans.

Meanwhile, all is set for the BabyJet Promotions tomorrow at the Bukom Boxing Arena for the WBO Africa Lightweight Championship between Emmanuel Tagoe and Paulus Moses. Tagoe in his opening comments before the weighing said he has step up his boxing artistry and ready to entertain Ghanaians and annex the Title.

The fights of the night would be the National Super Lightweight Championship between Jonathan KpaKpo Allotey and Robert Quaye (Stopper), as well as Michael Ansah aka Bullet versus Sherif Quaye.

Rich Boss Bukom is another boxer who just had a promotional deal with BabyJet Promotions and will have is maiden professional fight on the night.

Michael Ayitey Powers and comedian Baba Spirit will also battle in the ring with the popular Bukom Banku as the ring announcer / MC.

Rates for the fights are 150ghc for VIP and 35ghc for Regular. The promoters has promised to spice the night with good entertainment from top musicians.

Fans are looking forward to a night of beautiful boxing and entertainment. The TSEL has assured all boxing lovers and the general public a robust security to avert any unforeseen clashes and misunderstandings.