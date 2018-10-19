Welbeck Oliviera Ayeh Glad To Join Black Bombers ...Targets Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

Traditional wrestling champion of Ghana, Welbeck Oliviera Ayeh is very happy for making it into the Black Bombers team after qualifying at the national individual championship held at the Accra Sports Stadium under the supervision of the Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF).

Speaking to Yours Truly in an exclusive interview, the all-round sportsman said he wants to join the Black Bombers for a long time, and that has been his dream over the years, and thanks God for the selection and timing.

He hinted that though he was faced with some domestic and other problems, he put all behind to qualify.

According to Welbeck Ayeh who is also a security officer at the National Sports Authority (NSA), he will do his best to be in the team that would take Ghana to the next Olympic Games in Japan.

He thanked national coach Ofori Asare and the president of the GBF for the encouragement and motivation they gave to all the boxers who qualified.

Over 100 young boxers competed and according to head coach Ofori Asare, the 20 finalists and semi-finalists would be picked to form the nucleus of the new Black Bombers who are going to be groomed for international competitions.

Super heavyweight graduate of the University of Ghana, Felix Agboletey of Wisdom club technically knocked out Welbeck Olivierra Ayeh in an exciting bout.

Ayeh said he will come back to take the top spot in 2020.

Light heavyweight, Issah Inusah of Attoh Quarshie beat Yahaya Yusifu of The Gym vie a TKO.

Reformers’ top boxer, Jessie Lartey who won Ghana’s only bronze at the 2018 Commonwealth Games won over Bawa Sherif from the Upper West.

Mohammed Aryeetey of Seaview beat Theo Allotey of Wisdom, and Abraham Mensah of Seconds Out proved too strong for Mohammed Fuseini of Charles Quartey Gym.

Ben Ankrah of Seaview could not contain the power of Samuel Addo of Attoh Quarshie club.

Abdul Wahid Omar of Wisdom beat Samuel Martei Laryea of Accra Boxing club, as Daniel Oduro of Attoh Quarshie also lost to Abubakar Quartey of Wisdom club.

In another exciting Middleweight clash, experienced Musah Rahman Lawson beat Shakul Samir of Akotoku Academy.

In the Heavyweight final, Anani Kutsoke of Reformers beat Bawa David of the Ghana Army.

The GBF President, George Lamptey thanked Madar Soap for sponsoring Amateur Boxing and called on other companies to support sports development and promotion. He also thanked the Ministry of Youth & Sports and the National Sports Authority (NSA) as well as the Ghana Boxing Supporters Union (GBSU) who cheers the boxers with moral songs, drumming and dancing.

He said Tokyo 2020 would be a different tournament for boxing as the Bombers are really eager to win medals for the nation.