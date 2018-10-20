Emmanuel Boateng & Raphael Dwamena Named In Levante Squad For Real Madrid Clash

Ghanaian pair, Emmanuel Boateng and Raphael Dwamena have been included in UD Levante's squad to face Real Madrid in the Spanish La Liga on Saturday.

Boateng, who scored in the same fixture last season rejoined group training on Thursday after the international break.

Dwamena, who was not called up for the international assignment against Sierra Leone has been training with the team during the international break.

Emmanuel Boateng has been a regular at Levante and will lead the attack with Borja whiles Dwamena is returning to the team after missing out in the last two games.

However, both players are yet to register their La Liga opener this season.