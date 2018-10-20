Former Hasmal Defender Alex Amuzu Switches To Bahir Dar Kenema In Ethiopia

modernghana logo

Football News

Ghanasoccernet.com
Former Sekondi Hasaacas and Ghana U20 defender Alex Amuzu joined newly promoted Ethiopian Premier League side Bahir Dar Kenema in Ethiopia on a one-year deal.

This was after an excellent season with fellow Premier League side Arba Minch Kenema

The defender was named Best Player for Arba Minch at the club last season.

Amuzu is set for a second season in the East African country.

