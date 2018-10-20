Thomas Partey Named In Atletico Madrid Squad To Face Villareal Amid Transfer Reports

Ghana midfielder, Thomas Partey has been named in Atletico Madrid squad to face Villareal in the Spanish La Liga on Saturday amid transfer reports.

The 25-year-old is being monitored by several English Premier League clubs with Arsenal the front-runners for the midfielder's signature.

The combative midfielder have struggled to break into Diego Simeone's team in the ongoing campaign.

Partey played a key role last season as the club went on to win the UEFA Europa League.

The Black Stars midfielder has played seven games in the La Liga this season, six of them from the bench and has an assist and a goal to his name.