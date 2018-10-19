Hearts of Oak Contract Rebel Samudeen Ibrahim Still In Ghana

Manager of Samudeen Ibrahim, Alhaji Nasiru Mohammed has refuted claims that his client travelled to Morocco to complete a move to Raja Athletic Club.

The silky midfielder was reported to be closing in on a move to the Casablanca-based giants after pictures of him standing with a handy bag at the Kotoko International Airport emerged in the media earlier this week.

However, the midfielder's manager Alhaji Nasiru Mohammed has clarified the situation by claiming that his was then travelling to his hometown, Zabzugu, in the northern part of the country.

"It is never true Samudeen has left the country, Samudeen is in Ghana currently as I speak, he is in Zubzugu in the northern region", Nasiru told FOX FM.

Accra Hearts of Oak suspended Samudeen indefinitely for what the club described as 'multiple violations of player contract", and the former King Solomon FC midfielder has since been out of the club's reach.

Asked what the picture of Samudeen at the airport meant, Alhaji Nasiru Mohammed, who is also the owner of division one side King Solomon claimed his client went to see off a friend at the airport.

"The picture is of Samudeen when we went to see off his friend at the airport", Nasiru claimed." He (Samudeen) even cautioned his friend not to release the picture on social media, but he jokingly did and that is what has caused the problem", he explained.

According to Nasiru, the skillful midfielder will return to Accra on Monday and will not hesitate to renew his contract with Hearts of Oak if the need be.

"Samudeen will come back to me in Accra on Monday if it becomes necessary for him to renew his contract with Hearts of Oak why not he will", Nasiru assured.

Samudeen Ibrahim joined Hearts of Oak on a three years contract from King Solomon FC and Communications Director of the club Opare Addo insists Hearts of Oak still have " not less than half season contract" with the midfielder.

