Kotoko To Outdoor More Sponsorships When League Resumes

Kumasi Asante Kotoko is currently working on massive sponsorship deals and once the local league resumes they will be outdoored to the General Public, General Manager for the club, Mr George Amoako has revealed.

The club yesterday outdoored Paradise Pac Mineral Water as their new water sponsors at Sports Hotel in Kumasi. Speaking at the event, George Amoako disclosed that having four sponsors is not enough. Hence they are in talks with some other companies to get them on board to sponsor the Kumasi based club.

“It will interest you to know that we are working very hard on some massive sponsorship which are in the pipeline, George Amoako said.

He bemoans the fact the local league is not going on. According to him, it is one factor that is derailing them from concluding some of their sponsorship deals which.

“We have been delayed because of the non-football activity currently and that is why those sponsors are taking time”, observed.

He has, however, assured that they are not oblivious of that fact that they need to add to their sponsorship base to improve their cash flow. They are therefore working acidulously to bring more sponsors on board to help the club.