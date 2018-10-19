Stephen Appiah Goal Featured On UEFA #FlashbackFriday Series

Former Black Stars skipper, Stephen Appiah’s, 79th-minute leveller for Fenerbahce in a 2005/ 2006 UEFA Champions League tie against Schalke 04 was featured by the UEFA Champions League Twitter handle on October 19 as part of its #FlashbackFriday series.

The match was played at the Şükrü Saracoğlu in Istanbul on October 19, 2005.

From a Schalke clearance, Appiah controlled the ball with his left foot and then, used his right foot to send in a lob from just outside the penalty box and tie the game at 3-3 to give both teams a point on the day.

Schalke’s Kevin Kuranyi had scored in the 77th minute to put Schalke only for Appiah to score for the hosts.

The goal was one of two Appiah scored for Fenerbahce in the European campaign that season.

He made 44 appearances for the club that season and he scored 11 goals in addition.