SHOCKING: Ratomir Dujkovic Was Given GHC2.4 Billion For Qualifying Ghana To 2006 World Cup - Normalization Committee Reveals

President of the Ghana FA Normalisation Committee, Dr Kofi Amoash has revealed that coach Ratomir Dujkovic was given $500, 000 [GHC2.4billion] for qualifying Ghana to her first ever World Cup finals in 2006 in Germany.

It could be remembered that the Serbian tactician led the country to qualify for it first ever World Cup appearance under the auspices of former Ghana Football Association president, Kwesi Nyantakyi.

Dr. Amoah, who worked on the Ghana Football Association management board in 2005 said the country had no money to pay $25,000 a month for a coach back then, therefore they arranged to pay the coach a huge sum of money after securing qualification.

"Coaches were charging beyond $16,000 which was the highest we could pay at that time," he told the media at the maiden meet-the-press session of the Normalisation Committee.

"We called Dujkovic, who was then coaching Rwanda, told him we need him but we could only pay $16,000 a month.

"But we told him if he is able to qualify us, he will be entitled to $500,000 and he did it," he added.

Ghana was knocked out of the competition at the round of 16 by Brazil defeating the four-time African champion 3:0.