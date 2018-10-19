Deportivo Alaves Midfielder Mubarak Wakaso A Card Away From Suspension

Deportivo Alaves midfielder Mubarak Wakaso is just a card away from suspension.

The 28-year-old has picked an accumulated four yellow cards, meaning a further card will see him slapped with suspension.

The Ghana international, who has been a revelation in the Abelardo's lineups, is expected to feature for the side against Celta Vigo on Friday.

The African star is the player who has received more warning after eight matches in the La Liga.

