Anas Exposé: I Feel Sad For Former GFA Boss Kwesi Nyantakyi - Asamoah Gyan

Black Stars skipper, Asamoah Gyan has expressed his sadness after Kwesi Nyantkyi was exposed in the 'Number 12' documentary by ace undercover journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

The former CAF 1st vice president was filmed accepting $65,000 from a TigerEye PI agent who expressed interest in sponsoring the Ghana Premier League.

Following the premiering of the documentary, the astute lawyer resigned from all his position in football [GFA president, CAF 1st vice president, FIFA Council Member and WAFU Zone B president].

However, the 31-year-old feels sad for the positions Kwesi Nyantakyi has lost in football but praised him for helping in the development of Ghana football.

"I felt very bad when I heard the case about Kwesi Nyantakyi," he told UTV.

"When I started my football from 2003, Kwesi Nyantakyi has been there for me and many other players.

"He has risen from the scratch to become CAF 1st vice president and a FIFA Executive Council Member and has helped the development of football in the country despite his lapses.

"I was thinking about the difficulties he will go through.

"He has lost everything at CAF, FIFA and GFA in a week but at the end of the day, what has happened has happened.

"I will pay him a visit before I go back to Turkey," he added.

Kwesi Nyantakyi was the first FA president to send Ghana to it maiden World Cup in Germany.