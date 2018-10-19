South Africa Announce Provisional Squad For AWCON 2018

Head coach of South Africa women's national football team, Desiree Ellis has announced her provisional 31-man squad to begin preparations ahead of the Total Women's Africa Cup of Nations which begins from November 17-December 1, 2018.

The players are expected to report to camp on Sunday, October 21, 2018.

Meanwhile, South Africa will get to know of its group opponents on Sunday when the draw is held at the MÃ¶venpick Ambassador Hotel, here in Accra.

Below is the full squad list:

Goalkeepers: Andile Dlamini, Kaylin Swart, Roxanne Barker, Yolula Tsawe

Defenders: Lebogang Ramalepe, Nothando Vilakazi, Janine Van Wyk, Noko Matlou,Bambanani Mbane, Regina Mogolola

Midfielders: Tiitsetso Makhubela, Thato Letsoso, Koketso Tiailane, Kgaelebene Mohlakoana, Refiloe Jane, Rachel Sebati, Mamello Makhabene, Sduduzo Diamini, Leandra Smeda, Nompumelolo Nyandeni, Linda Molthalo, Kholosa Biyana, Hildah Magai, Jabulile Mazibuko, Syimanthanda Skeyi, Khanya Xesi, Amogelang Motau

Attackers: Jermaine Seoposenwe, Thembi Kgatlana, Melinda Kgadiete, Amanda Mthandi

