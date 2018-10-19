We Will Surely Qualify For AFCON - Asamoah Gyan Assures Ghanaians

Asamoah Gyan has emphatically said that Ghana will surely qualify for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

After losing to Kenya at Nairobi in the second round qualifiers, Ghana was hoping to bounce back against Sierra Leone in a doubleheader.

However, the much-anticipated game was cancelled by FIFA after the Sierra Leone government failed to comply with the regulations of CAF and FIFA.

Despite occupying the 2nd position in the group, Gyan believes Ghana will surely make it to Cameroon.

"We have quality players in the team," the Kayerispor forward told UTV.

"Statistically, Ghana is better than all of the countries in the group but they are all performing well.

"Kenya is leading the group but I know that we will surely be in Cameroon," he added.

Ghana will be hoping to break the 36 years trophy-less jinx in Cameroon.