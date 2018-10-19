We Will Welcome Sogne Yacouba In Black Stars If... - Maxwell Konadu

Deputy coach of the Black Stars Maxwell Konadu has opened the doors for Asante Kotoko star striker, Sogne Yacouba if he decides to switch nationality to Ghana.

The Burkinabe import has taken the local scene by storm since joining the Porcupine Warriors from Malian side Stade Malien at the start of the truncated 2017/18 Ghana Premier League campaign.

The 26-year-old continued his superlative performance for the Kumasi-based during their friendly match defeat against the Black Stars at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium last Friday, earning plaudits from the likes of Asamoah Gyan and Christian Atsu.

"We will welcome Sogne Yacouba in Black Stars if he decides to play for Black Stars," Coach Konadu told Light FM.

He has scored seven in his last 9 games for the Porcupine Warriors.

