Black Princesses Coach Yusif Basigi On A Month Attachment In Germany

Head coach of the Black Princesses Yusif Basigi has begun a month attachment in Germany with Bremen based female club ATS Bententor in Germany.

The experience gaffer arrived in Germany on Wednesday, October 17 and had his first training session with the club on Thursday.

The former Sekondi Hasaacas coach was invited by the management of ATS Bententor for a month internship which will run throughout October to November.

And according to reports Basigi will lead ATS Bententor in a couple of games at the twilight of his internship.

Yusif Basigi is however expected to bequeath the knowledge he will acquire from the attachment to the Black Princesses and women football in the country.

Basigi has embarked on similar attachment work in the past and is one of the country's leading female coaches.

