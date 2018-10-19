Ghana Star Afriyie Acquah Turns Focus To Empoli Ahead Of Frosinone Clash

Ghana midfielder Afriyie Acquah is back to business at club level as Empoli prepare for Sunday's trip to Frosinone in the Serie A.

The 26-year-old rejoined the club after playing in the arranged friendly for the Black Stars in Kumasi last Friday due to the cancellation of their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sierra Leone.

Acquah, on a season-long loan move from Torino, has been in top form since joining this summer.

He has played in all but two league matches for Empoli so far.

Acquah is guaranteed a starting place on Sunday as the club aim to bounce back to victory after the 2-0 home defeat to Roma.

