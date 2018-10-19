Ghana Defender Jonathan Mensah Insists "Generous" David Duncan Is Not Controversial

Black Stars defender Jonathan Mensah has described former Hearts and Kotoko coach David Duncan as a generous person and not controversial as many believe.

The Columbus Crew defender worked with David Duncan during his developmental days at Ashantigold and insists the image given to the former Kotoko manager is totally different from his real personality.

Duncan is regarded as one of the most controversial gaffers in Ghana football but Mensah sees a generous person who is misunderstood.

'Coach David Duncan is a generous person and not controversial as people think,' Mensah told Accra based radio station Atinka FM.

'He always want to speak the truth but the system won't allow such a person to sail through,' the 28-year-old added.

Mensah is enjoying a fantastic season in the Major League Soccer and has been nominated for the Defender of the Year award.

The ex-Anzhi Makhachkala stalwart was recently recalled to the senior national team for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sierra Leone, a game which was subsequently cancelled.

