Jonathan Mensah Reveals How Ghana Can Win AFCON

Columbus Crew defender, Jonathan Mensah has reiterated that Ghana can win the Africa Cup of Nations but will have to pay attention to the little details that matter.

The four-time African champions has not won the Africa Cup of Nations since 1982, despite reaching the finals on three occasions, with the latest just in 2015.

According to the FIFA U-20 World Cup winner, the team has came close on several occasions but the little details needed to win the competition is missing.

"We have kept knocking. I think we don't need to do big things to win. Cameroon won the last without doing anything extraordinarily big, but by paying attention to the little details,' the defender told Atinka FM.

"We've been in the semis in five consecutive AFCONs. We are always favourites but we haven't won. We all need to know what we need to do and fix that missing link. I think we can win it.'

Mensah played in two Africa Cup of Nations finals, in 2010 and 2015.

The Columbus Crew is enjoying a fantastic season in the Major League Soccer and has been nominated for the Defender of the Year award.

The ex-Anzhi Makhachkala stalwart was recently recalled to the senior national team for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sierra Leone, a game which was subsequently cancelled.