Real Madrid Could Sack Julen Lopetegui If Results Don't Improve - Michael Essien

Former Ghana and Real Madrid midfielder Michael Essien says Julen Lopetegui is running the risk of losing his job if results don't improve.

Lopetegui has overseen Madrid's worst goalscoring run since 1985, with Los Blancos failing to find the net in their last four games in all competitions.

Essien, who played for Madrid in a loan spell during the 2012-13 season, suggested he could be dispensed with if form does not improve quickly.

"Real Madrid are one the biggest clubs, so you can imagine the pressure," the 35-year-old said to Omnisport. "We all hope he will do well.

"It's a big club and if you're not going to get the results you know what happens next."

Essien scored two goals in 21 appearances for Real Madrid during the 2012/13 campaign.

