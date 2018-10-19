Black Maidens Captain Abdulai Mukarama Cries For International Friendlies Ahead Of FIFA U-17 World Cup

Captain of the female U-17 team Abdulai Mukarama says the team needs some international exposure ahead of the FIFA U-17 World Cup in Uruguay next month.

The Black Maidens have been preparing for the World Cup at the Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence by engaging in low profile friendlies.

The striker, who was key in Ghana's qualification to the World Cup pleaded to the Normalisation Committee to help secure intentional friendlies for the team.

"The Normalisation Committee came today and the technical team has told them our challenges. We the Black Maidens have a lot of problems," she told the media.

"Looking at the team, I believe in myself and I also believe in my teammates. We are coping together as a team," she added.

"Looking at the team, the players with international exposure are fewer than those with some exposure. Those who have tasted the World Cup before are not many so getting an international friendly will help but if we don't any to play we will try our best," she concluded.

The Normalisation Committee visited the team on Thursday, where they interacted with the girls and inspired them to go for glory.

The Black Maidens are in the same group with host Uruguay, New Zealand and Finland.

