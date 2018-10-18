Gyan Promises To Play For Kotoko Before He Retires

Captain for the Ghana Black Stars, Asamoah Gyan has promised to play for Kumasi Asante Kotoko before stops playing football and goes into retirement.

The Ghanaian International made this revelation during a ceremony by Kumasi Asante Kotoko to outdoor Paradise Pac Mineral Water as their new water sponsors. Whiles addressing the gathering, Baby Jet Gyan revealed that he is a hardcore of the Kumasi based club and he will make sure he wears the red jersey of Kotoko before he hangs his boot.

“Let me say this before I call it a day, I will make sure I will wear the red shirt. That is a promise”, Asamoah Gyan said.

Asamoah Gyan currently plays for Kayserispor in the Turkish Super league is the owner of Paradise Pac Mineral Water. He has emphasized that he has been a huge fan of the Porcupine Warriors since his childhood days and has a great love for the club.

“I am a big fan of Kotoko, I have been supporting this team since day one”.

Gyan has described Kotoko as one of the biggest Clubs in Africa and observes that partnering with the Club is the greatest step as the President of Paradise Pac.