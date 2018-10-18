modernghana logo

Normalisation Committee Visit Black Queens Ahead Of AWCON

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
The Ghana Football Association Normalisation Committee of Ghana Football visited the Black Queens in camp on Thursday as the team prepares for the Africa Women's Cup of Nations next month.

The team has been preparing for the tournament to be hosted in the country with low profile friendlies.

The Committee visited the team to inspire them to go for the ultimate and also assured them of their full support and also met the technical handlers of the team.

At the time of their arrival, the Black Queens were engaged in a friendly against their junior counterparts the Black Maidens.

The Maidens are also preparing for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in Uruguay next month.

The Black Queens are awaiting the draw for the Cup of Nations to find out their opponents.

Ghana is hosting the competition for the first time.

Pictures below...

1018201851050 1i841p5bbv dpyglqexgaakmyv

1018201851050 n6jum8x432 dpygksaxcaacfsq

1018201851051 l5gsk8v331 dpyzcaoxgamr5o

1018201851052 otkvn0y442 dpyzd8cwsaiehg3

1018201851053 qvmxpcb553 dpyzxqxxuaagua

1018201851054 8dt2wjivup dpyzzanxoaa3yoy

