Andre Ayew Trains With Fenerbahçe SK Teammates Ahead Of Sivasspor Clash [PICTURES]

Ghana deputy skipper, Andre Ayew had a successful training with his Fenerbahçe SK teammates on Thursday afternoon.

Ayew and his will be hosted by Sivasspor on Saturday in the week 9 in the Turkish Super League.

The Swansea City loanee has been very impressive since completing his loan move to the Turkish side in the summer scoring two goals out of eight matches played.

Fenerbahçe SK are languishing at the 15th position on the league log and will be hoping to get a perfect result to increase their chances of surviving in the league.

