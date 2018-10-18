I Will Warmly Welcome Asamoah Gyan To Asante Kotoko - C.K Akunnor

Head coach of Asante Kotoko, C.K Akunnor has given the clearest indication that he is prepared to welcome Asamoah Gyan to the club when he retires from international football.

The Kayerispor forward has declared his intention to wear the red jersey before he finally quits football.

However, the former Dreams FC gaffer who have been given the mandate to conquer Africa with the club says he is ready to welcome the country's all-time leading goal scorer to the club, even now.

"Asamoah Gyan comes with a lot of packages and what he has archived in his career will cushion the young players to also do more for the club," Akunnor told the press during the official unveiling of Paradise Pac Drinking Water as the official partner of the club.

"I will welcome Asamoah Gyan if he quits international football to join Asante Kotoko, even now," he added.

