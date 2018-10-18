Dauda Mohammed Seeks Regular Playing Time At Anderlecht After Hat-Trick For U-21 Team

Former Asante Kotoko striker Dauda Mohammed is eyeing more first-team action after Anderlecht after netting a hat-trick for the U-21 side over the weekend.

Dauda, scored three goals for the Purple and White in the Coupe de Espoirs game against Charleroi as his side won by three goals to one in the Under 21 league

Currently, Dauda is Manager Hein Vanhaezebrouck's third choice striker behind Landry Dimata and Knowledge Musona but he is ready to break into the starting XI.

'I hope to convince the coach with my performance so that I can have more playing time,'Dauda stated after the game

The 20-year-old striker has played two Jupiler League games for the Anderlecht senior side this season.

