Asamoah Gyan Pledges To Don Kotoko Jersey Before Hanging His Boots

Ghana's all-time leading goal scorer, Asamoah Gyan has vowed to wear Asante Kotoko jersey before he finally hangs his boots as a professional footballer.

The Kayerispor forward has been a staunch supporter of the Ghana Premier League giants.

However, during the unveiling of Paradise Pac Mineral Water as the official partners of the club, the 31-year-old pledged his allegiance to the club.

"It is a great honour to be part of the family," he told the press in Kumasi.

"Let me say this; before I draw the curtains down on my career, I will wear the red jersey," he added.

Asante Kotoko agreed a two year deal with Paradise Pac Mineral Water worth GHC 10,000 and in cash and GHC3, 000 in products monthly.

The Ghana Premier League on break since the Anas expose’ on Ghana football was premiered on 6 June, 2018.

However, Asante Kotoko have been the most active side on the domestic scene, having played series of friendly games both local and international including last Friday’s clash against the Black Stars.