Partnering With Asante Kotoko Is Step In The Right Direction - Asamoah Gyan

Black Stars skipper, Asamoah Gyan has confirmed that partnering with Asante Kotoko is a step in the right direction.

The Ghana Premier League giant's partnership with Paradise Pac emerges after the expiration of Kotoko's contract with Everpure drinking water and the decision by both parties to sever ties.

"I am a big fan of Kotoko," Gyan said during the unveiling in Kumasi.

"I have been supporting this team since day one.

"Kotoko is one of the biggest clubs in Africa, and partnering with the club is the greatest step as the president of Paradise Pac," he added.

The deal is understood to worth GHC10, 000 in cash and GHC3, 000 in products monthly.

The Ghana Premier League on break since the Anas expose’ on Ghana football was premiered on 6 June, 2018.

However, Asante Kotoko have been the most active side on the domestic scene, having played series of friendly games both local and international including last Friday’s clash against the Black Stars.