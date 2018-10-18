'We Are Not Being Paid' - Normalisation Committee Member Reveals

A member of Ghana Football Association Normalization Committee, Mr Dua Adonteng who dragged a journalist to the gutters for questioning his late arrival at a media briefing on Wednesday at the Alisa Hotel has revealed that they are not being paid for their work.

According to him, the four-member committee are not paid for the roles as caretakers of Ghana football, hence his decision to see to his private business which gives him income before NC duties.

"I won't mind anyone... Do you know we are not being paid for the job we are doing?" Mr Adonteng said in (translated to English) an interview on Asempa FM.

The former Ghana Post MD and the lawyer said as members of the committee, they were forced to put private businesses ahead of NC duties in order to earn income.

"Don't mind them, I am not a child to do things anyhow, I have worked for over 40 years, I plan everything," he stressed.

Meanwhile, the FIFA Normalisation Committee in charge of managing Ghana football has rendered an apology for Mr Adonteng's actions.

The member of the committee, Mr Adonteng reacted furiously when a freelance journalist, Ekow Asmah questioned why the gathering was asked to clap for him when he walked in late to a press conference.

"You don't know what you are talking about... I am not interested in this stupidity," Mr Adonteng said.

Although Mr Adonteng apologised for his comments at the event before his explanation today, the NC in a statement signed by its Vice President, Lucy Quist has apologised unequivocally for what they describe as an unfortunate incident.