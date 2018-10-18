Alliance For Ghana Supporters Suspends Die Hard Supporters Union

The Alliance for Ghana Supporters have suspended President of Die Hard Supporters Union, Abraham Nkansah popularly known in the media circles as Apurugu Chakapama.

A letter sighted by Sportsnetghana.com signed by President of the Alliance for Ghana Supporters Abraham Boakye confirmed the suspension of the Die Hard Supporters President.

The letter indicated that The Executive Committee of the Alliance of Ghana Supporters with immediate effect as suspended Abraham Nkansah a.k.a Apurugu Chakapama for his misconduct during an extraordinary meeting held at the Ministry of Youth and Sports with Deputy Sports Minister Perry Okudzeto this afternoon.

Upon the behaviour put up during the meeting, the Alliance of Ghana Supporters has immediately held an emergency meeting to suspend him from all activities of Alliance Ghana Supporters group and also suspend him from all sports of Ghana Supporters until further notice.

Diehard Supporters Union has henceforth been suspended from all supporters activities of Ghana sports.

