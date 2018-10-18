Normalization Committee Issues Apology To Address Lawyer Duah Adonteng And Journalist Incident

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) Normalization Committee has issued an apology to the general public and the entire football fraternity for the unfortunate incident that happened yesterday when a member of the committee Lawyer Duah Adonteng had a confrontation with Veteran Journalist Ekow Asmah.

At a media press conference between the Normalization Committee and the media yesterday, Lawyer Duah Adonteng arrived at the meeting late.

Ekow Asmah who was present at the press conference took the floor to point out the lateness and observed that the new committee should not be doing their things like that.

Lawyer Duah Adonteng did not take that kindly and responded that he will not take such stupidity from Ekow because he did not know where he was coming from.

The incidence has raised serious concerns and criticism with many condemning how the member of the normalization committee talked.

In a press statement issued and signed by the vice president of the committee, Madam Lucy Quist, they have issued an unqualified apology for what transpired yesterday at the Alisa Hotel.

“The Normalization Committee unequivocally apologise for the unfortunate that occurred at the media interaction on the 17th October 2018 at the Alisa Hotel”, the statement indicated.

They have further emphasized that they are counting on all stakeholders to work with them to reform the beautiful game of football in Ghana.