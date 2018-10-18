Baba Mahama Rubbishes Joining Hearts of Oak

Former Asante Kotoko forward, Baba Mahama has refuted rumours linking him with a move to Hearts of Oak.

Reports went rife that the promising youngster is on the verge of joining the Capital based club after he was shown the exit before the start of 2016/17 Ghana Premier League.

But, the former Techiman City claims he has not been contacted by an official of the Phobians.

“There is no truth in the rumours circulating that I’m joining Hearts of Oak,” he told Ash FM.

“No Hearts of Oak official has called or spoken to me personally about a move to Hearts of Oak,” he added.

“One of my managers called me that some officials of Hearts of Oak are calling him about my availability but I told him (my manager) to wait for some time because I want to make a right decision that will help my career,” he concluded.