GFA Accounts And Contracts Under Review - Normalization Committee Reveals

The Normalization Committee has confirmed that the Ghana Football Association accounts and the contract are currently under review.

In a meeting led by the president of the Committee, Dr Kofi Amoah on Wednesday, October 17 organized a press conference to brief the media on their mandate given to them by FIFA at the Alisa Hotel in Accra.

During the presser, the Normalization Committee who have been tasked to restore Ghana football to normalcy revealed that contracts and sponsorship under former president of the country's football governing body, Kwesi Nyantakyi are currently under review.

“We are really working since coming into office. The Ghana FA’s accounts needed to be audited and we’re currently doing that to help our course,” Dr. Amoah told the Media.

“External auditors have been brought on board and they are in the process of auditing the accounts to know the state of things.

“The GFA also has sponsorship contracts with several companies and we are in the process of reviewing them in order to take decisions,” he added.

The Normalization Committee replaced the Ghana Football Association’s Executive Committee and is responsible for the day-to-day running of the association.

The Committee is chaired by Dr Kofi Amoah, and Former Airtel CEO Lucy Quist, ex-Kotoko Board Member, Kofi Duah Adonteng and Naa Odofoley Nortey, a board member of the Attorney General department.

According to the world’s football governing body, FIFA, the committee’s operations should not exceed March 2019.