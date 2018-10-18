Diego Simeone To Convince Thomas Partey To Stay In Wake Of Arsenal, PSG Interest

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone intends to convince midfielder Thomas Partey to stay at the club in the wake of huge interest from Arsenal and PSG.

The 25-year-old only signed a fresh five-and-a-half-year contract with Atleti during the backend of the previous campaign with a view to cementing a regular role in the future.

However, since the current season started, he has managed just two league starts from the opening eight matches and this has seen him linked with a potential move to either Arsenal or PSG with the player also considering his future.

But according to reports in Spain, Simeone is very interested in keeping his ambidextrous midfielder so will speak to him to remain at the club.

Partey, who is comfortable playing in both central midfield and right-back, has scored 10 times in 106 appearances for Atleti since making the jump from the club's youth system.

He has also impressed for the Ghanaian national team with six goals from just 17 caps and during this period, he has been handed the opportunity to captain his country.

