Bukom Boxing Arena Violence – Coach Akai Nettey Apologizes

Boxing trainer, Vincent Akai Nettey, a.k.a. Washington, who handles, defeated WBO Africa super bantamweight champion, Isaac Sackey has rendered an apology for his behaviour during last Saturday’s fight night at the Bukom Boxing Arena Hall.

Akai Nettey, who is also a prominent member of the United Boxing Coaches Association of Ghana, is the head trainer of the Attoh Quarshie Gym and long-time assistant Coach of Ghana’s Amateur Boxing team, the Black Bombers.

Coach Akai Nettey specifically directed his apology to the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA), the management of the Trust Sports Emporium Limited (TSEL) who run the Bukom Arena, fans, sponsors and dignitaries who patronized the Bukom Boxing Arena to witness the championship fight. “In my line of duty, there can be no excuses for the unfortunate incident. Please accept my unqualified apology and hope such an incident will never happen again, “ Coach Akai Nettey said in the statement.

Video footage(below) viewed by Joy Sports shows Coach Vincent Akai Nettey (who was wearing a cap) and his cornermen rushing into the ring to cause protest after Beninois Referee, Adon Bertin abruptly stopped the WBO Africa title fight following Isaac Sackey’s knockdown by his challenger Wasiru Mohammed. Patrons at the Bukom Arena Hall had to rush out of the venue as chairs and tables at the ringside were pelted around in the midst of physical confrontations. Some property in the hall got destroyed in the process while some fans also sustained injuries.

The Ghana Police Service is still carrying out investigations and has declared the Bukom Arena a crime scene. Information available to Joy Sports indicates that the main takeout from a crunch meeting held yesterday between all concerned parties was that the Trust Sports Emporium Limited, will introduce and enforce more compliance measures for all Promoters who wish to use the facility from hence. These new measures, though yet to be published, include more sophisticated security arrangements.

The measures will be enforced beginning with the Baby Jet Promotions fight night for the WBO Africa lightweight title on Saturday, October 20. The main feature on the bill will be the championship fight between Ghana’s Emmanuel ‘Game Boy’ Tagoe and Namibia’s Paulus Moses.